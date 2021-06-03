Rockies win 11-6, sending Rangers to 15th straight road loss

article

Austin Gomber shook off an intestinal bug to pitch six shutout innings, and the Colorado Rockies beat Texas 11-6 on Thursday to finish a franchise-worst 0-9 trip for the Rangers and extend their longest losing streak since 2003 to nine games.

Texas fell behind 9-0 by the sixth inning and dropped its 15th consecutive road game, one shy of the franchise record set by the 1961 Washington Senators, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. It is the longest road skid in the major leagues since Miami dropped 15 straight in 2019.

The Rangers are 13-13 at home and 9-23 on the road, on their longest overall losing streak since May 30-June 8, 2003.

Colorado has an even bigger home-road imbalance. It is 19-12 at hitter-friendly Coors Field and a major league-worst 4-22 away from home.

"Our guys feel comfortable here, they’re super confident swinging the bat," manager Bud Black said.

Gomber (4-5) allowed three hits, struck out six and walked none, throwing 78 pitches. He said there was never a doubt in his mind that he would make the start, but Black wasn’t sure.

"We were worried a little bit. We sent him home early (Wednesday)," Black said. "He assured us he was fine. He was a little weak when he got to the ballpark but we felt good enough to run him out there."

The Rangers managed just three singles off Gomber, who retired 10 of his last 11 batters. He gave up a fifth-inning single in his final three innings of work and erased that with a double-play ball.

"The past couple of days were a grind," he said. "Today I woke up feeling pretty good. Because I haven’t been able to get a ton of food down the past couple of days I was running a little low on energy."

Mike Foltynewicz (1-6) gave up five runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings, dropping to 0-3 in six starts since beating the Los Angeles Angels on April 27.

"I want to do so well for the team, especially the circumstances we’re in," Foltynewicz said. "I just wanted to battle and grind and try to make pitches. They got the best of me today."

Charlie Blackmon homered and drove in three runs in the Rockies' fourth straight win. Garrett Hampson tied a career high with four of Colorado’s 16 hits.

Texas got just six hits and headed home without a road win since beating Minnesota 4-3 on May 6.

"Going home will definitely be helpful for these guys," manager Chris Woodward said. "I’m not going to worry about the road when we’re at home, I’ll tell you that."

Woodward held a team meeting after Wednesday night’s loss and said before Thursday’s game that his team has kept playing hard.

"I’ve been around this game for a long time and I’ve seen the opposite," he said. "I’ve seen guys run for the hills, not really care."

Colorado jumped in front on Brendan Rodgers' run-scoring groundout in the second. Blackmon hit a solo drive in the third for his fourth homer.

Raimel Tapia, who had three hits and scored three times, doubled home Elias Díaz during the Rockies' three-run fourth.

Khris Davis hit a two-run homer for Texas in the seventh. Jose Trevino went deep during the Rangers' four-run ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: INF Ryan McMahon was out of the lineup with a left groin strain. It isn't considered serious.

GOTTA SUPPORT THE TEAM

Black showed up at his postgame availability wearing Jamal Murray’s No. 27 Denver Nuggets jersey over his T-shirt. He got the jersey from Colorado native and Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland.

Denver was playing Game 6 of its first-round series against the Trail Blazers in Portland on Thursday night.

"Kyle told me to wear it under one condition — that I couldn’t wear a T-shirt under it," Black said. "It didn’t quite get there today."

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.24 ERA) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list to open a weekend home series against Tampa Bay on Friday night.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (4-5, 3.71 ERA) will make his first career start against Oakland when Colorado opens a three-game home series against the Athletics on Friday night.

