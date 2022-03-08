Seattle Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos, reports say

article

A week after saying they had no intention of trading Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have dealt their star quarterback to the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports.

The agreement was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

"We have no intention of making any move there," head coach Pete Carroll said last week.

The Seattle Seahawks now need a quarterback.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

