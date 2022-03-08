Seattle Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos, reports say
SEATTLE - A week after saying they had no intention of trading Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have dealt their star quarterback to the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports.
The agreement was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.
"We have no intention of making any move there," head coach Pete Carroll said last week.
The Seattle Seahawks now need a quarterback.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:
Advertisement
MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:
WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine
FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston, Ian Furness & Curtis Crabtree
HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
SEATTLE STORM
SEATTLE MARINERS
SEATTLE KRAKEN
OL REIGN
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS