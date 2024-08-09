Rangers-Yankees game postponed due to rain from Debby remnants

The Texas Rangers will play a doubleheader on Saturday because the remnants of Hurricane Debby are soaking New York on Friday.

Major League Baseball announced that the game against the Yankees on Friday has been postponed due to the weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 10.

The first game will begin at 12:05 p.m.

It is the Rangers' first rainout since June 6, 2022 in Cleveland.

The Rangers have not played since Wednesday afternoon.

They spent their day off on Thursday making a trip to the White House.

New York Weather

Debby, a hurricane turned tropical depression, is expected to hit NYC on Friday. Though the storm has tracked westward, softening its blow to the Tri-State, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of New York and New Jersey.

The storm will also bring periods of heavy rain, severe isolated thunderstorms, strong winds and dangerous rip currents.

New York City Emergency Management issued a travel advisory for Friday due to the threat of rain and flooding.

