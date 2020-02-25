Rangers suffer first spring training loss to Reds, 9-6

article

The Texas Rangers suffered their first loss in spring training to the Cincinnati Reds.

Nick Solak was the designated hitter in Monday’s game and helped the team with a two-run homer.

But, Nick Castellanos, a doubles-hitting machine who signed a free-agent contract with the Reds earlier this month, had a double and fellow Cincinnati newcomer Mike Moustakas homered.

In the end, the Rangers lost by three points.

The team also announced that starting pitcher Brock Burke will likely miss the entire 2020 season with a shoulder injury that will require arthroscopic surgery.

The Rangers play Kansas City again on Tuesday.

