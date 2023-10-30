Rangers, Mavericks, Stars and FC Dallas all play on Monday

Monday night will be a rare night in pro sports history for North Texas.

Not only are the Texas Rangers playing in the World Series, but FC Dallas is also playing in the Major League Soccer playoffs in Seattle.

Plus, the Dallas Mavericks will be playing on the road in Memphis and the Dallas Stars will be hosting Columbus at the American Airlines Center.

All four games will overlap, and that may be the first time that’s ever happened.

"It's definitely a unique experience. I don't know that it's ever happened, maybe back in 2010 or 2011 when the Rangers were in the World Series. But they are the key and FC Dallas. The teams that are in the playoffs are the key to it," said Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. "It's a special day for all of us that love sports in Dallas."

It’s also rare that the seasons are underway for all five of the major pro sports teams in North Texas – the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, Texas Rangers, and FC Dallas.