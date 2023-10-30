Expand / Collapse search

Rangers, Mavericks, Stars and FC Dallas all play on Monday

It's an unusual night for pro sports in North Texas. Not only are the Rangers playing in the World Series, but FC Dallas is also playing in the MLS playoffs in Seattle while the Dallas Stars are playing in Memphis and the Dallas Stars are playing at home. Stars President Brad Alberts joined Good Day to talk sports.

Plus, the Dallas Mavericks will be playing on the road in Memphis and the Dallas Stars will be hosting Columbus at the American Airlines Center.

All four games will overlap, and that may be the first time that’s ever happened. 

"It's definitely a unique experience. I don't know that it's ever happened, maybe back in 2010 or 2011 when the Rangers were in the World Series. But they are the key and FC Dallas. The teams that are in the playoffs are the key to it," said Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. "It's a special day for all of us that love sports in Dallas."

It’s also rare that the seasons are underway for all five of the major pro sports teams in North Texas – the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, Texas Rangers, and FC Dallas.