Rangers begin full workouts at spring training, prepare for a winning season

The Texas Rangers said they expect to compete for a playoff spot in 2020.

The team began full workouts at spring training Monday.

The Rangers are focused on making this season at their new ballpark one to remember.

Veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus believes they could make a return to the postseason thanks to a revamped starting rotation and a solid bullpen.

“That's been quite a few years since I’ve really loved our pitching staff. Everybody is a year older. So all the young guys are not as young anymore and they are ready to win. I love their mentality. They are tired of losing and that's something that I think you need to go through, to experience how terrible and how miserable you feel as a player. The mentality is about winning,” Andrus said.

The Rangers are looking to finish the season with a winning record for the first time since 2016.

Their first spring training game is Friday against the Kansas City Royals.