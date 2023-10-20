Expand / Collapse search

Rangers-Astros Game 5: Roof will be closed at Globe Life Field

By
Published 
Texas Rangers
FOX 4

ARLINGTON, Texas - The MLB is changing things up again for Game 5 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros by closing the roof of Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The roof was closed for Game 3 on Wednesday, then opened for Game 4 Thursday.

The 4 p.m. start time and warmer temperatures are likely to be behind the MLB's decision to close the roof.

Astros manager Dusty Baker was not happy about the decision to open the roof on Thursday.

"Dusty said there was an agreement before the series between the two teams that the roof would be closed. He was a little perturbed today that this thing was open," said Rangers play-by-play man Dave Raymond before the game on Thursday. "Houston does not want this roof open."

Thursday's game was the first time since May 21 that the Rangers played with the roof open.

First pitch today will be at 4:07 p.m. 

The game will be aired on FS1. 