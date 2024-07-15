Expand / Collapse search

Home Run Derby happening tonight at Globe Life Field

Published  July 15, 2024 7:02am CDT
A look at All-Star Week's new menu items

Good Day's Dan Godwin reports live from Globe Life Field where there are some new items available on the menu for the Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game.

ARLINGTON, Texas - One of the most highly anticipated events of All-Star Week is happening Monday night in Arlington

Some of the league’s best sluggers will take their hacks at the Home Run Derby.

SEATTLE, WA - JULY 10: Adolis García #53 of the Texas Rangers bats during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on Monday, July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MORE: MLB All-Star Game in Arlington

The competition highlights pure hitting power among eight of MLB’s masters of the long ball.

The participation will once again include the Texas RangersAdolis Garcia. He has 17 home runs so far this season and had 39 last year.

Garcia competed in the derby for the first time in 2023 but was eliminated in the first round.

North Texas native Bobby Witt Jr., who plays for Kansas City, will also participate this year.

The gates at Globe Life Field open at 4 p.m. and fans who get there that early will be able to see batting practice.

The Home Run Derby starts at 7 p.m. 

Tickets are almost sold out.