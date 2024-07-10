Expand / Collapse search

Adolis Garcia to represent Texas Rangers in Home Run Derby in Arlington

Published  July 10, 2024 7:43pm CDT
Texas Rangers
Associated Press
NEW YORK - Adolis García will represent the host Texas Rangers in Monday night’s Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in Arlington and Los Angeles Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández completed the eight-man field.

García was knocked out by Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena last year in the first round at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

Two Rangers have won the derby: Ruben Sierra and Cincinnati’s Eric Davis were co-winners in 1989 at Anaheim Stadium, and Juan Gonzalez won in 1993 at Baltimore’s Camden Yards.

The New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm, Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson, Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna, Cleveland’s José Ramírez and Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. previously committed to the competition.

Alonso will participate in his fifth straight Home Run Derby, trying to win for the third time.

