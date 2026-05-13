Pleasant Grove students to escort FIFA World Cup players onto field this summer

The Brief 38 students from the nonprofit Pleasant Grove Soccer & Sports will accompany players in this summer's FIFA World Cup onto the pitch. Pleasant Grove Soccer & Sports is one of three nonprofits selected to participate, alongside nonprofits in Oak Cliff and Fair Park. Participants were selected through a series of soccer clinics in February based on skill, sportsmanship and involvement in wellness programs.



Students from eight Pleasant Grove elementary schools will escort top soccer players onto the field during this summer's FIFA World Cup.

North Texas students to escort soccer stars on field

What we know:

The nonprofit group Pleasant Grove Soccer & Sports announced that 38 of its students have been selected to walk onto the field with players in this year's FIFA World Cup.

Students were selected based on their participation in soccer clinics held in February, with participants showing skill, sportsmanship and dedication to the clinic's nutrition and wellness programs.

Pleasant Grove S&S is one of three North Texas nonprofits selected by FIFA for this honor. Puede Network in Oak Cliff and Jubilee Park and Community Center in Fair Park will also participate.

What they're saying:

"This is about much more than soccer," said Pleasant Grove Soccer & Sports director Steve Davis. "Opportunities like this are generally more accessible to well-connected communities and organizations."

"We are so proud that young people from working-class Pleasant Grove, an area often overlooked in Dallas, will have the chance to stand on the World Cup stage. It’s so cool that the Pleasant Grove community is being seen!"

"I like how fun it is"

Local perspective:

FOX 4's David Sentendrey caught up with students who will walk the field at AT&T Stadium this summer.

It's an understatement to say they're excited.

"I love soccer and I want to spend my whole life playing it," one said.

"I like how fun it is," said Luis Lases, who was selected as part of the program.

Alexis Martinez, one of the parents of a student participating, couldn't contain her excitement when she found out her son was selected.

"I was in tears. I promise you I was in tears. To give my son this opportunity through our community and the soccer camp was amazing, you know?" she tells Sentendrey.

Franco Ortega says it's a dream come true to potentially walk out next to soccer legends like Lionel Messi.

"I’ll be nervous and excited at the same time because I’ll be with very famous players, and they’re very big."

What's next:

The first FIFA World Cup match in North Texas will take place on June 14 when the Netherlands and Japan face off at Dallas Stadium.