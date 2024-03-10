Plano East finishes off undefeated season with basketball state title

Plano East High School completed a perfect season by bringing home the Class 6A boys basketball state title.

The Panthers became the first-ever undefeated state champions in the UIL’s 6A classification. This is also the first state championship in school history.

Courtesy: Plano ISD

MORE: High School Sports

They secured the championship with a 53-41 win over Round Rock Stony Point at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday night.

The game was a rematch for the two teams. They faced off in the championship basketball tournament in Mansfield back in December.

Stony Point's only two losses of the season were to Plano East.

Head Coach Matt Wester praised the Panthers' hard work and dedication. But he also said their chemistry played a huge role in this achievement.

"A perfect group of kids that were best friends growing up got to play together all the way through, and they got to win their senior year," he said. "The two best teams in Texas for the state championship. It's just exactly the way it's supposed to be."

The team got home from San Antonio on Sunday to a heroes' welcome.

In addition to being Texas' top-ranked team, most national polls ranked Plano East third in the country.

The Panthers finished with a 40-0 record.