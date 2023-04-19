Pavelski’s status uncertain for Dallas Stars in Game 2

The Dallas Stars will fight to defend home ice Wednesday night in their playoff series against the Minnesota Wild.

The team does not know yet if star forward Joe Pavelski will play.

He hit his head on the ice Monday after taking a huge hit from Minnesota player Matt Dumba.

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 17: Joe Pavelski #16 of the Dallas Stars lays on the ice after a hit from Matt Dumba #24 of the Minnesota Wild in the second period in Game One of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center

Pavelski did not practice on Tuesday.

The Stars said he is feeling better and that they’ll be ready to compete Wednesday with or without him.

"Sure, there's pressure. But for me, I know we can play better than we did and that's what we're concentrating on. It's not being down 0-1 or 0-2 or anything else like that. If we go down and play a really good game, then I'm ok. I think we've got to get our game in a really good place for 60 minutes and the rest will take care of itself," said Stars Head Coach Peter Deboer.

The face-off for Game 2 is at 8:30 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.