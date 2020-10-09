Pandemic means changes for this weekend’s Red River Showdown

Texas and Oklahoma meet this weekend in Dallas for the annual Red River Showdown. But they’ll play in front of a much smaller crowd than usual.

The game is one of the greatest rivalries on any level. And despite all the challenges that 2020 had brought, it will go on in a slightly altered form.

This year, the Red River Showdown comes as both Texas and OU are struggling a bit. The Sooners are 1-2 on the year and the Longhorns are 2-1. Both are coming off losses last weekend.

Saturday marks the first time in this century neither team is ranked in the top 20 ahead of the game.

With the pandemic this year, the Cotton Bowl stadium is also limited to less than 25,000 fans. The historic venue has a seating capacity of 93,000.

Masks will be required at all times in the stadium and on the fairgrounds.

Tailgating will not be allowed but some fair concession stands will be open starting at 9 a.m.

Of course, the State Fair of Texas itself was canceled and for a while, the fate of this year’s Red River Showdown wasn’t certain until both teams committed to playing.

“We understand it’s going to be different for fans. We’re used to having more than 225,000 people out on the grounds on Texas-OU. It’s going to be a very different experience this year,” said Karissa Condoianis, a spokeswoman for the State Fair of Texas.

In order to be allowed onto the fairgrounds, people need to have a ticket to the game. The usual massive crowds of fairgoers will have to wait until next year.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. on FOX 4.