Paige Bueckers named WNBA Rookie of the Month

The Brief Paige Bueckers is the WNBA's Rookie of the Month for June. She's been averaging 22 points per game. Bueckers helped the Dallas Wings win against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night, along with fellow rookie Azaiah James, who scored a team-high 28 points.



Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is the WNBA Rookie of the Month for June.

Rookie of the Month

Last month, Bueckers averaged nearly 22 points per game, with an average of five assists and more than four rebounds per game.

The top draft pick out of Connecticut now ranks third among all WNBA players in scoring this season.

Bueckers is also the lone rookie named to the WNBA All-Star team.

She’s the first Wings newcomer to earn player of the month since Arike Ogunbowale earned it in 2019.

Wings Defeat Mercury

ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 3: Aziaha James #10 and Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings celebrates during the game against the Phoenix Mercury on July 3, 2025 at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Expand

Bueckers helped to carry the Wings to a home win over the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night. She scored 23 points.

But to cool down the Mercury, the team need the efforts of their other first-round draft pick, Azaiah James, who poured in a team-high 28 points in the 98-89 victory.

The Wings will try to extend their streak to three on Monday night in Phoenix.