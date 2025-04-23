Paige Bueckers introduced as a Dallas Wings player

The Brief It's official. Former UConn star Paige Bueckers is now a Dallas Wings player. She and the Wings' four other draft picks were introduced in Dallas on Wednesday. Bueckers joked about being called "the hottest thing in Dallas right now."



The Dallas Wings welcomed its newest players on Wednesday, including top WNBA Draft pick and former UConn standout Paige Bueckers.

Dallas Wings 2025 Draft Class

What's new:

The WNBA’s No. 1 overall draft pick took center stage at the introductory news conference with her four fellow WNBA Draft picks – Aziaha James of North Carolina State, Madison Scott of Ole Miss, JJ Quinerly of West Virginia, and Aaronette Vonley of Baylor.

New Wings General Manager Curt Miller and new Head Coach Chris Koclanes were also there to welcome the new players.

Each was given a gift that couldn’t be more Texan – Stetson cowboy hats.

Paige Bueckers on the Dallas Wings

What they're saying:

Bueckers, who led UConn to its 12th national title earlier this month, is known for her leadership.

Here’s what she had to say when asked what it means to be in Dallas and make her own mark as a pro female athlete.

"I think we’re just looking to be a big name organization and be a winning organization, continue to build off each other, continue to build off the momentum of women’s sports and the wave that’s been created. So, continue to build off that and build with each other and build as an organization," she said.

Bueckers is also excited about working with Arike Ogunbowale, calling her "electric" and a "bucket-getter."

"I’m looking to assist her a lot," she said. "I’m just excited for everybody on the team. Like as I was talking about, got some dogs so just excited to build that in camp, build a passion, build just the excitement of a new system, a new coaching staff, new team, just a lot of new stuff."

She also joked about being called the hottest thing in Dallas right now.

"I would say the weather’s probably hotter than me," she said.