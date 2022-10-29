Oklahoma uses trickery, defense to beat Iowa State, 27-13

article

Eric Gray rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, and the Oklahoma defense posted three interceptions and the Sooners defeated Iowa State 27-13 on Saturday.

A pick by linebacker Danny Stutsman came with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter and set up a 2-yard scoring run by Gray to seal the game for Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3 Big 12).

It was the fifth straight loss for Iowa State (3-5, 0-5). The previous four defeats had been by a total of 14 points.

Oklahoma used a little trickery to get its first touchdown.

The Sooners were lined up for a 19-yard field goal late in the first quarter, but holder Michael Turk flipped the ball to kicker Zach Schmit as he ran past. Schmit's 2-yard touchdown reception put Oklahoma up 10-3 early in the second quarter. He hit two field goals and an extra point before halftime, accounting for all of the Sooners' first 13 points.

Oklahoma's second touchdown was more traditional, a 41-yard pass from Dillon Gabriel to Jalil Farooq in the third quarter.

Iowa State answered with a 12 play, 53-yard touchdown drive -- converting two fourth-and-long situations -- with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter, trimming the margin to 20-13.

The Cyclones' next two possessions ended with interceptions, including Stutsman's pick. Hunter Dekkers finished 37-for-57 passing for 312 yards and a touchdown to go along with the three picks.

TAKEAWAY

Both offenses struggled early, as they have for much of the season. Oklahoma used a little creativity, scoring a touchdown on a fake field goal. But the Sooner's next four drives netted an average of 20 yards. Iowa State averaged 1.6 yards on its first 18 rushing attempts.

OF NOTE

While the rest of Iowa State's offense is struggling, receiver Xavier Hutchinson is putting together a stellar season. He has caught a pass in 33 straight games (every game of his career) and began Saturday leading the nation with 9.6 receptions per game. His ninth catch Saturday came in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hosts Baylor on Saturday. Kickoff is TBA.

Iowa State hosts West Virginia at 2:30 pm on Saturday.