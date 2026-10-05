NTX high school football coach placed on leave amid player eligibility questions

The Brief Jason Russell, the head football coach and athletic director at Blue Ridge ISD, has been placed on administrative leave by the district. The district is investigating questions regarding player eligibility on the Blue Ridge ISD roster, and says it has already discovered violations. Blue Ridge ISD says it will comply with any potential forfeitures after an investigation. The Blue Ridge Tigers are 2-4 on the season.



A North Texas school district has placed its head football coach on leave as it investigates questions about the eligibility of players on its roster.

What we know:

Blue Ridge ISD, a school district in Collin County around 50 miles north of Dallas, is investigating questions about eligibility documentation for players on its football roster.

The school's initial investigation uncovered eligibility violations.

Jason Russell, the district's head football coach and athletic director, has been placed on leave while Blue Ridge ISD continues its investigation.

Blue Ridge ISD has named Colton Croley as its interim head football coach and Joel Zuniga as its interim athletic director.

Dr. Matthew Brown, the superintendent of Blue Ridge ISD, says the district will comply with any forfeitures required by UIL at the end of the investigation.

The Blue Ridge Tigers are 2-4 on the season with wins over Dallas HSAA and Valley View.