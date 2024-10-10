Expand / Collapse search

No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma set for Red River Rivalry, SEC style

By JOHN ZENOR
Published  October 10, 2024 11:00am CDT
College Sports
Associated Press
article

DALLAS - It's the Red River Rivalry, SEC style. 

The Longhorns, newly restored to the top of the rankings, try to remain there against their longtime Big 12 rival and fellow league newcomer. 

It's only the sixth time Texas has entered the game ranked No. 1, having gone 4-0-1 in that situation, with the latest edition ending in a tie in 1984.

Related

Texas swaggers into SEC and midseason break undefeated and in best shape in more than a decade
article

Texas swaggers into SEC and midseason break undefeated and in best shape in more than a decade

Texas is back to being the No. 1 team in the country heading into this Saturday's clash with Oklahoma.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers appears on track to return after missing two weeks with an abdominal injury, a position capably held by Arch Manning in his absence. 

Michael Hawkins Jr. is set to become the first true freshman quarterback to start for the Sooners against Texas.

The Sooners have won five of the last six meetings, including a four-game streak from 2018-2021. They're also 4-3 in the series when Texas is ranked in the Top 5.

Related

No. 21 Oklahoma rallies late, stuns Auburn for first-ever Southeastern Conference win
article

No. 21 Oklahoma rallies late, stuns Auburn for first-ever Southeastern Conference win

No. 21 Oklahoma rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Auburn, 27-21 on Saturday for its first-ever Southeastern Conference win.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is 1-2 in the rivalry game and Oklahoma's Brent Venables has split their first two meetings.