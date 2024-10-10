No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma set for Red River Rivalry, SEC style

article

It's the Red River Rivalry, SEC style.

The Longhorns, newly restored to the top of the rankings, try to remain there against their longtime Big 12 rival and fellow league newcomer.

It's only the sixth time Texas has entered the game ranked No. 1, having gone 4-0-1 in that situation, with the latest edition ending in a tie in 1984.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers appears on track to return after missing two weeks with an abdominal injury, a position capably held by Arch Manning in his absence.

Michael Hawkins Jr. is set to become the first true freshman quarterback to start for the Sooners against Texas.

The Sooners have won five of the last six meetings, including a four-game streak from 2018-2021. They're also 4-3 in the series when Texas is ranked in the Top 5.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is 1-2 in the rivalry game and Oklahoma's Brent Venables has split their first two meetings.