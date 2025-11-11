Mavs GM Nico Harrison expected to be fired after dismal start to 2025-26 season

article

The Brief General Manager Nico Harrison is expected to be fired by the Dallas Mavericks after a disappointing 3-7 start to the 2025–26 NBA season, according to NBA insider reports. The dismissal would follow the highly scrutinized decision to trade superstar Luka Dončić last season and comes a little more than a year after Harrison received a contract extension. Assistant GM Michael Finley is expected to take over on an interim basis while the team searches for a permanent replacement.



The Dallas Mavericks are expected to fire general manager Nico Harrison after a disappointing 3–7 start to the 2025–26 NBA season, according to reports from NBA insiders.

Harrison reportedly has a meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning with the team's owners, and could be let go as soon as Tuesday.

Assistant GM Michael Finley is expected to take over on an interim basis, according to league insiders. The Mavericks have not yet named a permanent replacement.

The backstory:

The move comes not even a year after the franchise traded away superstar Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers. A decision that has only intensified scrutiny as Dončić and the Lakers have surged to a 7–3 record, despite superstar LeBron James not making his season debut yet.

Harrison, who was hired in 2021 after a long tenure as a Nike executive, oversaw a tumultuous era marked by high-profile roster changes and championship runner-up results. His dismissal follows a rocky start to the season that saw Dallas struggle on both ends of the floor, ranking near the bottom of the Western Conference in defensive efficiency, despite the acquisition of All-Defensive star Anthony Davis and the No. 1 overall pick in Cooper Flagg.

What they're saying:

"Nico Harrison’s exit from the Mavericks as GM after four-plus seasons is regarded as imminent and could happen as soon as today, @TheSteinLine has learned," NBA correspondent Marc Stein reported on X.

"I believe it is a matter of when, not if Nico Harrison will be fired. There is a very, very strong likelihood that would be this season. Maybe they can get things turned around, maybe he can go from sizzling to a more normal temperature," said ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon.

"The Dallas Mavericks and owner Patrick Dumont are expected to fire general manager Nico Harrison at a 10 a.m. central time meeting on Tuesday, sources tell me and Tim MacMahon," added ESPN reporter Shams Charania on X.

Harrison’s Tenure

What they're saying:

Harrison’s time in Dallas began with optimism, especially after leading the front office during the Mavericks’ run to the 2022 Western Conference Finals, then making pivotal roster changes to get the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals. In June 2024, after reaching the NBA Finals, the Mavericks gave Harrison a multi-year contract extension.

Head coach Jason Kidd, hired on the same day as Harrison, reportedly signed a contract extension prior to the start of the season.

Related article

Post-Dončić Fallout

Dig deeper:

The Mavericks’ decision to trade Dončić, prior to the trade deadline last season, to the Lakers in a blockbuster deal was widely seen as a franchise-defining moment.

While Dončić has quickly found chemistry alongside Head Coach JJ Reddick and a resurgent Austin Reaves in Los Angeles, the Mavericks have failed to find an offensive identity in his absence.

Kyrie Irving, now the Mavs primary ball handler, is still out for a majority of the season as he continues to recover from a surgically repaired ACL.

Newly acquired guard, D’Angelo Russell, has shouldered much of the ball handling responsibility, but has struggled to generate consistent team success, as he and rookie Flagg have been listed as starting point guard as the team awaits the return of Irving.

Related article

Protecting the Present and the Future

Big picture view:

Within the Mavericks’ front office, there’s a growing sense of urgency not to squander the current roster’s potential, or the future, of emerging franchise cornerstone Cooper Flagg. The 18-year-old rookie has shown flashes of brilliance on both ends, and team leaders have been adamant about surrounding him with a stable, competitive core.

Before Davis missed the last five games with a calf injury, the 10x All-Star averaged 25 points alongside nearly 12 rebounds and nearly 3 assists to start the year.

For a franchise trying to build around its young star while keeping its veteran cornerstone engaged, the pressure to stabilize quickly is immense.

Dallas pro sports turnover

Big picture view:

The dismissal of Nico Harrison as GM of the Dallas Mavericks would mark yet another significant front-office change in the Dallas pro sports scene, adding to the trend of high-profile firings across the region.

In recent months, the Dallas Stars fired head coach Pete DeBoer of his duties in June 2025, following three straight appearances in the Western Conference Finals. The Dallas Wings dismissed head coach Chris Koclanes at the end of the 2025 season.

The Texas Rangers parted ways with legendary manager Bruce Bochy after three seasons, including delivering the franchise’s first World Series title in 2023. While his departure was described as a mutual decision rather than a classic "firing," it still underscores the increased willingness of local franchises to shift leadership.

In the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy after five seasons of mixed results, despite making the playoffs three times, leading to Brian Schottenheimer’s head coaching debut and the Cowboys current 3-5 record.

Harrison’s departure would become the latest in a string of high-level executives or coaches who have been let go from the Dallas pro sports scene, contributing to a broader narrative of organizational instability and swift leadership adjustments across Dallas-area franchises.

Mavericks season continues

What's next:

The Mavericks return to action on Wednesday night in Dallas, taking on the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center.

They are hoping to turn the page on one of the most turbulent calendar years in franchise history.

Related article