Bruce Bochy will not return as Texas Rangers manager after 3 seasons

The Brief Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy will not return to the dugout after his three-year contract concluded. Bochy guided the Rangers to their first-ever World Series championship in 2023, compiling a 249-237 record. The 70-year-old Hall of Famer has been offered a front-office advisory role to remain with the organization.



What we know:

Hired as the 20th full-time manager in Rangers history, 70-year-old Bruce Bochy spent three seasons as Rangers manager from 2023-25, compiling a 249-237 (.512) record and guiding the 2023 club to the first World Series championship in franchise history.

He was the first to take the Rangers managerial post after having previously won a World Series title as manager. Bochy was under a three-year contract covering the 2023-25 seasons.

His 249 wins with the Rangers are the sixth most in club history.

In his first season as Texas manager, Bochy guided the Rangers to the 2023 World Series championship, the first title in the franchise’s 63-year history.

Bochy was at the helm for four of the eight postseason series victories in franchise history and his 13 postseason wins rank second in club annals to only Ron Washington’s 18 postseason wins.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: Manager Bruce Bochy of the Texas Rangers hoists the Commissioner's Trophy after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, A Expand

Dig deeper:

His 57 playoff wins are tied for the fourth most in MLB history, and his .606 winning percentage is third all-time among the 38 managers with more than five appearances in the postseason to only Hall of Famers Joe McCarthy (30-13, .698) and Sparky Anderson (34-21, .618).

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: Manager Bruce Bochy of the Texas Rangers looks on from the dugout in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Pho Expand

What they're saying:

"Bruce Bochy is one of the greatest managers in baseball history, and he will forever hold a place in the hearts of Ranger fans after bringing home the first World Series title in franchise history in 2023," said Rangers President of Baseball Operations Chris Young.

"Boch brought class and respect to our club in his return to the dugout, and we will always take pride in being part of his Hall of Fame career. We are grateful for everything he has given to the organization over the past few seasons and hopeful he can continue to impact the Rangers for many years to come."