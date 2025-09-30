Dallas Wings fire head coach Chris Koclanes after 10-34 season

The Brief The Dallas Wings fired Head Coach Chris Koclanes after the team finished the season with a 10-34 record, tied for the worst in the WNBA. This is the second straight year the Wings have fired their head coach, and the team will immediately begin a national search for a replacement. The new coach will be tasked with building the team around No. 1 overall pick and star guard Paige Bueckers and maximizing the potential of the young roster.



This marks the second consecutive season the Wings have fired their head coach, following the firing of Latricia Trammell in 2024. The team announced the decision today, along with a national search for a new head coach to begin immediately.

DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 01: Head coach Chris Koclanes of the Dallas Wings looks on during the first half against the Indiana Fever at American Airlines Center on August 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

Big picture view:

Koclanes was a first-time WNBA head coach, previously serving as an assistant under Dallas Wings GM Curt Miller at the Sun and Sparks.

The team had one of the worst defenses in the league, giving up the second-highest number of points per game of all teams this season.

The firing happened after the rookie season of No. 1 overall pick and star guard Paige Bueckers. The new coach will be tasked with maximizing her potential and building a winning team around her.

What they're saying:

"On behalf of the Dallas Wings, I want to thank Chris for his many and immediate contributions to the organization this past season," said Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller.

The official reason cited by the Wings was likely about the need for a change in leadership as they enter a "pivotal point in our team's future," emphasizing their youthful roster and future draft capital, which includes a 2026 lottery pick.

"With new team facilities being built, a youthful roster under contract, and the rights to three first round draft selections over the next two seasons, including a lottery pick in 2026, the Wings are well-positioned for future success. As we enter a pivotal point in our team’s future, we felt a change in leadership at this time was best for our organization. The Dallas Wings remain dedicated to their pursuit of WNBA Championships and building upon the strong culture established on and off the court," said Miller.

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 23: General Manager Curt Miller of the Dallas Wings talks to the media during a press conference on April 23, 2025 at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX.