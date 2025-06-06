Dallas Stars fire head coach Pete DeBoer

The Brief The Dallas Stars have fired head coach Pete DeBoer. DeBoer led the Stars to three-straight Western Conference Final appearances. Stars GM Jim Nill will hold a news conference at noon.



After a disappointing loss in the Western Conference Finals, the Dallas Stars have fired head coach Pete DeBoer.

DALLAS, TX - MAY 3: Pete DeBoer watches the action from behind the bench against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of Game Seven of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center on may 3, 2025 in Dallas, T Expand

DeBoer led the Stars to a 149-68-29 record in the regular season and three consecutive Western Conference Final appearances.

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he had a 29-27 record in 56 games.

DeBoer's teams, the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars, have played in the conference finals in five of the last six seasons, but never advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

Several Stars players reportedly expressed displeasure with DeBoer's decision to pull goalie Jake Oettinger after early struggles in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers. The Stars were eliminated, losing the series 4-1.

DeBoer had one year left on his contract.

The Stars say the search for a new head coach is underway.

What they're saying:

"After careful consideration, we believe that a new voice is needed in our locker room to push us closer to our goal of winning the Stanley Cup," Stars GM Jim Nill said. "We’d like to thank Pete for everything that he has helped our organization achieve over the past three seasons and wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

What's next:

Nill will hold media availability to discuss the decision on Friday at noon.