NFL Free Agency Live Tracker: Cowboys look to keep adding to defense

The Brief The NFL's legal tampering period continues Tuesday, as teams are allowed to sign free agents and make trades. The Dallas Cowboys were active on Monday, bringing in several defensive players from outside the organization as well as re-signing one of their own players. Keep up with this article throughout the day to stay up to date with what America's Team is doing during the second day of free agency.



Monday: Cowboys put emphasis on defense

The Cowboys brought in several players to try and improve on a defense that was among the worst in the league in 2025.

Early Monday morning, the team traded a fourth-round pick for Packers defensive end Rashan Gregory, who posted 7.5 sacks with Green Bay last season.

Several hours later, the team signed free agent safety Jalen Thompson to a 3-year deal worth $32 million.

Cowboys secondary coach Ryan Smith coached Thompson when the duo were together in Arizona.

The team also re-signed defensive end Sam Williams to a 1-year deal. Williams was drafted by the Cowboys in 2022 but only posted 1 sack in 2025. He missed all of the 2024 season after tearing his ACL prior to the season.