NFL Free Agency Live Tracker: Cowboys look to keep adding to defense
DALLAS - The NFL offseason began in earnest yesterday, with the legal tampering period opening and allowing players to choose new teams in free agency. The Dallas Cowboys made several moves on Monday; keep up with our live blog on all the signings and trades the team makes.
Monday: Cowboys put emphasis on defense
The Cowboys brought in several players to try and improve on a defense that was among the worst in the league in 2025.
Early Monday morning, the team traded a fourth-round pick for Packers defensive end Rashan Gregory, who posted 7.5 sacks with Green Bay last season.
Several hours later, the team signed free agent safety Jalen Thompson to a 3-year deal worth $32 million.
Cowboys secondary coach Ryan Smith coached Thompson when the duo were together in Arizona.
The team also re-signed defensive end Sam Williams to a 1-year deal. Williams was drafted by the Cowboys in 2022 but only posted 1 sack in 2025. He missed all of the 2024 season after tearing his ACL prior to the season.
The Source: Information in this story came from Dallas Cowboys social media accounts, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and pro-football-reference.com.