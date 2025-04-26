NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys select Texas RB Jaydon Blue, Florida LB Shemar James
DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys continued to add to their roster on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.
In the fifth round, the Cowboys selected University of Texas running back Jaydon Blue and linebacker Shemar James of Florida.
Jaydon Blue scouting report
Running back was one of the Cowboys' biggest holes last season and Texas running back Jaydon Blue will look to help fill it.
The Cowboys picked the Houston-raised Blue with the 149th pick.
Blue ran an explosive 4.38 40-yard dash at this year's NFL Combine.
He led Texas with eight rushing touchdowns in 2024 and added six more through the air.
In the NFL, Blue is seen more as a change-of-pace or receiving back than a bellcow, but his big play ability is something the Cowboys lacked last season.
He does have ball security concerns.
Shemar James scouting report
Florida linebacker Shemar James was the Cowboys' second pick in the fifth round.
James started all 13 games for the Gators, racking up 64 tackles, two sacks and an interception in 2024.
Scouts say he is athletic, but needs to develop to consistently play at the NFL level.
The Cowboys traded up to grab James, giving the Arizona Cardinals a 5th and 6th round pick.
Dallas Cowboys Draft Picks
- Round 1: Pick 12 - Tyler Booker, OG Alabama
- Round 2: Pick 44 - Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE Boston College
- Round 3: Pick 76 - Shavon Revel Jr., CB East Carolina
- Round 5: Pick 149 - Jaydon Blue, RB Texas
- Round 5: Pick 152 - Shemar James, LB Florida
- Round 6: Pick 204 (From Lions through Browns and Bills)
- Round 7: Pick 217 (From Titans through Patriots)
- Round 7: Pick 239 (From Packers through Titans)
- Round 7: Pick 247 (From Chiefs through Panthers)
Dallas Cowboys Schedule
The Cowboys' schedule has not been released at this time, but we do know the team's opponents this year.
The dates and order of the matchups will be released on May 14.
Home
- Giants
- Eagles
- Commanders
- Packers
- Chiefs
- Chargers
- Vikings
- Cardinals
Away
- Giants
- Eagles
- Commanders
- Bears
- Broncos
- Lions
- Raiders
- Jets
- Panthers
NFL Draft 2025
The 2025 NFL Draft is being held at Lambeau Field and its Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24 to 26.
- Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday, April 26
The Source: Information in this article comes from the NFL and Dallas Cowboys.