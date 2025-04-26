NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys select Texas RB Jaydon Blue, Florida LB Shemar James

article

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys added running back Jaydon Blue in Round 5. The team also picked LB Shemar James in the fifth. The Cowboys have four more picks in the draft.



The Dallas Cowboys continued to add to their roster on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

In the fifth round, the Cowboys selected University of Texas running back Jaydon Blue and linebacker Shemar James of Florida.

Jaydon Blue scouting report

Running back was one of the Cowboys' biggest holes last season and Texas running back Jaydon Blue will look to help fill it.

The Cowboys picked the Houston-raised Blue with the 149th pick.

Blue ran an explosive 4.38 40-yard dash at this year's NFL Combine.

He led Texas with eight rushing touchdowns in 2024 and added six more through the air.

In the NFL, Blue is seen more as a change-of-pace or receiving back than a bellcow, but his big play ability is something the Cowboys lacked last season.

He does have ball security concerns.

Shemar James scouting report

Florida linebacker Shemar James was the Cowboys' second pick in the fifth round.

James started all 13 games for the Gators, racking up 64 tackles, two sacks and an interception in 2024.

Scouts say he is athletic, but needs to develop to consistently play at the NFL level.

The Cowboys traded up to grab James, giving the Arizona Cardinals a 5th and 6th round pick.

Dallas Cowboys Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 12 - Tyler Booker, OG Alabama

Round 2: Pick 44 - Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE Boston College

Round 3: Pick 76 - Shavon Revel Jr., CB East Carolina

Round 5: Pick 149 - Jaydon Blue, RB Texas

Round 5: Pick 152 - Shemar James, LB Florida

Round 6: Pick 204 (From Lions through Browns and Bills)

Round 7: Pick 217 (From Titans through Patriots)

Round 7: Pick 239 (From Packers through Titans)

Round 7: Pick 247 (From Chiefs through Panthers)

