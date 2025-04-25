NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys select DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, CB Shavon Revel Jr on Day 2

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys picked defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku in the second round of the NFL Draft. Ezeiruaku won the Ted Hendricks Award for the nation's top defensive end in 2024. Cornerbacl Shavon Revel Jr. was the Cowboys' pick in the third round.



The Dallas Cowboys picked Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

They followed it up by picking East Carolina corner Shavon Revel Jr.

Donovan Ezeiruaku scouting report

Boston, MA - November 30: Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates his sack of Pittsburgh QB Nate Yarnell in the fourth quarter. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Donovan Ezeiruaku was named the ACC Defenseive Player of the Year in 2024 and won the Ted Hendricks Award for the nation's top defensive end.

Ezeiruaku was long arms and is seen as a plus athlete, testing well at the combine.

The edge rusher was projected by many to be a first-round pick in this year's draft.

Ezeiruaku piled up 16.5 sacks in 12 games for Boston College in 2024. He also forced three fumbles.

The edge rusher wins with speed, but scouts are concerned about his ability to win with strength at the next level due to his slight frame.

Some scouts believe Ezeiruaku will not be an every down pass rusher in his rookie year.

Shavon Revel Jr. scouting report

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 02: Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) runs with the ball after catching a pass while trying to avoid being tackled by East Carolina Pirates defensive back Shavon Revel (28) during the third quarter of a Expand

Revel is a physical corner who performed well when he played at East Carolina.

The corner had two interceptions in 3 games in 2024. He missed much of the year after tearing his ACL in practice.

In 2023, Revel was named second-team All-American Athletic Conference, leading ECU with 12 pass break-ups an interception and two blocked kicks.

Dallas Cowboys Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 12 - Tyler Booker, OG Alabama

Round 2: Pick 44 - Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE Boston College

Round 3: Pick 76 - Shavon Revel Jr., CB East Carolina

Round 5: Pick 149

Round 5: Pick 174 (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6: Pick 204 (From Lions through Browns and Bills)

Round 6: Pick 211 (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7: Pick 217 (From Titans through Patriots)

Round 7: Pick 239 (From Packers through Titans)

Round 7: Pick 247 (From Chiefs through Panthers)

Dallas Cowboys Schedule

The Cowboys' schedule has not been released at this time, but we do know the team's opponents this year.

The dates and order of the matchups will be released on May 14.

Home

Giants

Eagles

Commanders

Packers

Chiefs

Chargers

Vikings

Cardinals

Away

Giants

Eagles

Commanders

Bears

Broncos

Lions

Raiders

Jets

Panthers

NFL Draft 2025

The 2025 NFL Draft is being held at Lambeau Field and its Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24 to 26.

Rounds 2 and 3 are being held on Friday, April 25, at 6 p.m. CT

Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday, April 26 at 11 a.m. CT