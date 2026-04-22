NFL Draft 2026: Dallas Cowboys targets if they make a first round trade

The Brief With one day to go until the NFL Draft, rumors of who the Cowboys are going to take are at an all-time high. Plenty of discussion has gone into if the Cowboys will use their two first round picks to execute a trade during the first round of this year's draft. Below are nine players the Cowboys could target should they make a trade to move up or down on Thursday night.



We only have one day until we find out who the Cowboys will take in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Will they use their current picks (No. 12 and No. 20), or will they package their picks to try and trade up or down? Here are nine players the team could target if they swing a draft day trade.

Trade up candidates

David Bailey, Texas Tech defensive end

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 01: Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) is seen running onto the field prior to the first half during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl game between Oregon and Texas T Expand

Measurables: 6'4", 251 lbs, 4.5 second 40-yard dash

David Bailey made a name for himself with the Texas Tech Red Raiders last season after beginning his career with Stanford.

In 2025, Bailey tied for the national lead in sacks with 14.5, which was also the most in the Big 12.

In addition to those sack totals, Bailey compiled 19.5 tackles for loss and 52 total tackles.

Bailey made the Texas Tech defense, a much-maligned unit for most of the program's history, into one of the most fearsome units in the entire country in 2026.

Caleb Downs, Ohio State safety

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Ohio State Buckeyes S Caleb Downs (2) during the Big Ten Championship football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 6, 2025 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by James Expand

Measurables: 5'11", 206 lbs

A highly productive player at both Alabama and Ohio State, Downs could be the rare safety to be selected within the first 10 picks of an NFL Draft.

In his freshman season in Tuscaloosa, he was a second-team All-American and the SEC Freshman of the Year with 107 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break ups.

After transferring to Ohio State, Downs helped the Buckeyes win the national championship in 2024 while racking up All-Big Ten and All-American honors.

In 2025, Downs continued to excel, winning the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back. He posted 68 tackles, two interceptions and a sack in 14 games.

Sonny Styles, Ohio State linebacker

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 06: Sonny Styles #0 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action against the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2025 Big Ten Football Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Rea Expand

Measurables: 6'5", 244 lbs, 4.46 second 40-yard dash

Styles, alongside Downs, was a key reason for the Buckeyes' defensive success over the last few years.

In 2025, Styles ascended to All-American status, racking up 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss with three pass breakups in 14 games.

In 2024, he recorded 100 tackles for the national champions, along with 10.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups in 16 games.

Trade back candidates

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas linebacker

DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Anthony Hill Jr. #0 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after a tackle in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl on October 11, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Measurables: 6'2", 238 lbs, 4.51 second 40-yard dash

A highly rated recruit who did nothing but produce in his time in Austin, Anthony Hill Jr. could solidify a Cowboys linebacking corps that needs reinforcements.

Hill racked up 31.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and eight forced fumbles in three seasons with Texas.

In 2025, Hill was a second-team All-American after posting 69 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

He twice helped Texas reach the College Football Playoff in 2023 and 2024.

T.J. Parker, Clemson defensive end

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 29: Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) during a college football game between the Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks on November 29, 2025 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/I Expand

Measurables: 6’4", 263 lbs, 4.68 second 40-yard dash

Parker is one of the more tantalizing talents at defensive end in this draft, even if he didn't have his best season in 2025.

Parker totaled 5 sacks and 37 tackles (9.5 tackles for loss) last season, enough to move to 10th all-time in Clemson's sack leaders list.

It was a far cry from his 2024 season though, where Parker had 11 sacks and 57 total tackles (19.5 tackles for loss). He was named second-team All-ACC for his efforts and helped Clemson win the ACC and make the College Football Playoff.

In 2023, Parker set a Clemson record with 12.5 tackles for loss as a freshman.

D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana cornerback

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 19: DB D'Angelo Ponds #5 of the Indiana Hoosiers lines up for a play during the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Miami Hurricanes College Football Playoff National Championship Game Presented by AT&T on January 19, 2026 Expand

Measurables: 5'8", 182 lbs

Though he's short in stature, Ponds proved to be one of the best defensive backs in the country in 2025.

In helping Indiana win the national championship, Ponds recorded 61 tackles, ten pass breakups, and was named Defensive MVP of both the Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl.

Ponds originally played for coach Curt Cignetti at James Madison, transferring to Indiana in 2024 and becoming an All-Big Ten player.

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech linebacker

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 06: Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (#10) fires up the crowd during the Big 12 Championship Game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and BYU Cougars on December 6, 2025 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth Expand

Measurables: 6'1", 231 lbs, 4.57 second 40-yard dash

Rodriguez just capped off one of the most decorated seasons for a defensive player in recent memory.

He won the Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation's top defensive player, was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and finished fifth overall in the Heisman Trophy voting.

For the Red Raiders in 2025, Rodriguez stacked up 128 tackles with 11 tackles for loss, broke up six passes, picked off four passes and led the country with seven forced fumbles.

He helped lead Texas Tech to their first ever Big 12 championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State wide receiver

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 11: Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) stiffarms Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2) and runs for a touchdown during a college football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes on Oc Expand

Measurables: 6'2", 203 lbs

The two-time All-American receiver could be the most talented receiver in this year's NFL Draft, but injury concerns mean Tyson could slide.

Last season, Tyson led the Arizona State Sun Devils with 61 receptions for 711 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

He was even better in 2024, when he was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after totaling 75 receptions, 1,101 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

While at Colorado in 2022, Tyson tore his ACL, MCL and PCL. He also missed two games in 2024 and four games in 2025.

Zion Young, Missouri defensive end

COLUMBIA, MO - OCTOBER 11: Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) raises his hands to celebrate a defensive stop in the second quarter of an SEC football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Missouri Tigers on October 11, 2025 at Memorial Expand

Measurables: 6’6" 262 lbs

A first-team All-SEC selection in 2025, Young might fit right in on a Cowboys pass rush unit that needs some juice.

He totaled 6.5 sacks and 42 total tackles. His 16.5 tackles for loss led the team.

NFL.com compares his game to longtime NFL pass rusher Za'Darius Smith.

Young originally began his career at Michigan State before transferring to Mizzou ahead of the 2024 season.

During his time at Michigan State, he was charged with misdemeanor assault during a tunnel altercation with Michigan. Young was also arrested in Dec. 2025 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Cowboys NFL Draft selection time projections

12th overall pick: 8:20 p.m. CT

The Cowboys' first overall selection will most likely take place over an hour after the NFL Draft has started.

In 2025, the 12th overall pick came at around 8:20 p.m., when the Cowboys selected Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker.

20th overall pick: 9 p.m. CT

The team's second pick in the first round will come around two hours after the event has started.

In 2025, the Denver Broncos made the 20th pick, which came at around 9:03 when the team took Texas corner Jahdae Barron.