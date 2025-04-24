Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft preview: Players to watch and more
The Dallas Cowboys are picking 12th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
With top needs at wide receiver, running back, offensive line and defeasive back, the pick could go in several different directions.
Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Preview
The FOX 4 sports team has the draft covered from every angle.
Mike Doocy and Sam Gannon will talk about the team's needs and additions. Jeff Kolb will weigh-in with the latest from War Room at The Star in Frisco.
You will also hear from former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg, Texas Radio Hall of Famer Norm Hitzges and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris.
You can tune in live on this page, FOX LOCAL and the FOX 4 YouTube channel at 3 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys Draft Picks
- Round 1: Pick 12
- Round 2: Pick 44
- Round 3: Pick 76
- Round 5: Pick 149
- Round 5: Pick 174 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 6: Pick 204 (From Lions through Browns and Bills)
- Round 6: Pick 211 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 7: Pick 217 (From Titans through Patriots)
- Round 7: Pick 239 (From Packers through Titans)
- Round 7: Pick 247 (From Chiefs through Panthers)
NFL Draft 2025: Dallas Cowboys draft options
The Cowboys could go in several directions with the 12th overall pick.
Here are some names Cowboys fans should know:
- Tetairoa McMillan, WR Arizona
- Matthew Golden, WR Texas
- Mykel WIlliams, DE Georgia
- Shemar Stewart, DL Texas A&M
- Armand Membou, OT Missouri
- Kelvin Banks, T Texas
- Ashton Jeanty, RB Boise State
- Omarion Harmpton, RB North Carolina
- Jihaad Campbell, LB Alabama
- WIll Johnson, CB Michigan
- James Pearce, DE Tennessee
- Tyler Booker, OL Alabama
What time will the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft?
The Dallas Cowboys have the 12th pick in the NFL Draft.
Each team has 10 minutes to make a pick in the first round, but most teams do not take the full 10 minutes.
In 2024, the Denver Broncos selected quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick around 8:33 pm.
Dallas Cowboys Schedule
The Cowboys schedule has not been released at this time, but we do know the team's opponents this year.
Home
- Giants
- Eagles
- Commanders
- Packers
- Chiefs
- Chargers
- Vikings
- Cardinals
Away
- Giants
- Eagles
- Commanders
- Bears
- Broncos
- Lions
- Raiders
- Jets
- Panthers
What time does the NFL Draft start tonight?
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 25: The Dallas Cowboys make their pick during Day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024 at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, MI. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held at Lambeau Field and its Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24 to 26.
- Round 1 will be Thursday, April 24, starting at 7 p.m. CT
- Rounds 2 and 3 will be on Friday, April 25, at 6 p.m. CT
- Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday, April 26 at 11 a.m. CT
Who are the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Some of the biggest names in college football are projected by many draft analysts to go in the top 20 of this year’s draft, and they are listed below:
- Cam Ward-QB University of Miami
- Shedeur Sanders-QB Colorado
- Travis Hunter-WR/CB Colorado
- Abdul Carter-DE Penn State
- Ashton Jeanty-RB Boise State
- Jackson Dartt-QB Ole Miss
- Jalon Walker-LB Georgia
- Will Johnson-CB Michigan
- Mykel William-DE Georgia
- Armand Membou-OT Missouri
- Tyler Warren-TE Penn State
- Jahdae Barron-CB Texas
- Mason Graham-DT Michigan
- Colston Loveland-TE Michigan
NFL Draft 2025 first-round draft order
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Commanders
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
