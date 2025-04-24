Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft preview: Players to watch and more

The Brief The NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday night. The Dallas Cowboys have the 12th pick in the first round. Watch our Draft Preview Show at 3 p.m. on this page and FOX LOCAL.



The Dallas Cowboys are picking 12th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

With top needs at wide receiver, running back, offensive line and defeasive back, the pick could go in several different directions.

Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Preview

The FOX 4 sports team has the draft covered from every angle.

Mike Doocy and Sam Gannon will talk about the team's needs and additions. Jeff Kolb will weigh-in with the latest from War Room at The Star in Frisco.

You will also hear from former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg, Texas Radio Hall of Famer Norm Hitzges and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris.

You can tune in live on this page, FOX LOCAL and the FOX 4 YouTube channel at 3 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 12

Round 2: Pick 44

Round 3: Pick 76

Round 5: Pick 149

Round 5: Pick 174 (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6: Pick 204 (From Lions through Browns and Bills)

Round 6: Pick 211 (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7: Pick 217 (From Titans through Patriots)

Round 7: Pick 239 (From Packers through Titans)

Round 7: Pick 247 (From Chiefs through Panthers)

NFL Draft 2025: Dallas Cowboys draft options

The Cowboys could go in several directions with the 12th overall pick.

Here are some names Cowboys fans should know:

Tetairoa McMillan, WR Arizona

Matthew Golden, WR Texas

Mykel WIlliams, DE Georgia

Shemar Stewart, DL Texas A&M

Armand Membou, OT Missouri

Kelvin Banks, T Texas

Ashton Jeanty, RB Boise State

Omarion Harmpton, RB North Carolina

Jihaad Campbell, LB Alabama

WIll Johnson, CB Michigan

James Pearce, DE Tennessee

Tyler Booker, OL Alabama

What time will the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft?

The Dallas Cowboys have the 12th pick in the NFL Draft.

Each team has 10 minutes to make a pick in the first round, but most teams do not take the full 10 minutes.

In 2024, the Denver Broncos selected quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick around 8:33 pm.

Related article

Dallas Cowboys Schedule

The Cowboys schedule has not been released at this time, but we do know the team's opponents this year.

Home

Giants

Eagles

Commanders

Packers

Chiefs

Chargers

Vikings

Cardinals

Away

Giants

Eagles

Commanders

Bears

Broncos

Lions

Raiders

Jets

Panthers

What time does the NFL Draft start tonight?

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 25: The Dallas Cowboys make their pick during Day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024 at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, MI. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held at Lambeau Field and its Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24 to 26.

Round 1 will be Thursday, April 24, starting at 7 p.m. CT

Rounds 2 and 3 will be on Friday, April 25, at 6 p.m. CT

Rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday, April 26 at 11 a.m. CT

Who are the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Some of the biggest names in college football are projected by many draft analysts to go in the top 20 of this year’s draft, and they are listed below:

Cam Ward-QB University of Miami

Shedeur Sanders-QB Colorado

Travis Hunter-WR/CB Colorado

Abdul Carter-DE Penn State

Ashton Jeanty-RB Boise State

Jackson Dartt-QB Ole Miss

Jalon Walker-LB Georgia

Will Johnson-CB Michigan

Mykel William-DE Georgia

Armand Membou-OT Missouri

Tyler Warren-TE Penn State

Jahdae Barron-CB Texas

Mason Graham-DT Michigan

Colston Loveland-TE Michigan

NFL Draft 2025 first-round draft order

Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns New York Giants New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders New York Jets Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Chicago Bears San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Atlanta Falcons Arizona Cardinals Cincinnati Bengals Seattle Seahawks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings Houston Texans Los Angeles Rams Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions Washington Commanders Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles