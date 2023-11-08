New York Giants announce Tommy DeVito will start against Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants third-stringer Tommy DeVito will get the first start of his NFL career against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

DeVito, a rookie, has been forced into games the last two weeks after injuries to Tyrod Taylor and Daniel Jones.

DeVito has struggled badly in his first two NFL games.

In the Oct. 29 game against the New York Jets he went 2-7 for -1 yard.

On Nov. 5, he went 15-20 on pass attempts for 175 yards and a touchdown. He also threw two interceptions and took 6 sacks.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 05: Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants runs past Amari Burney #56 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas won 30-6. (Photo by Ian M Expand

Jones tore his ACL last week and is out for the season. Taylor is on the injured reserve with a rib injury.

The Dallas Cowboys defense will be licking their chops to face the rookie.

In Week 1, with Daniel Jones under center, the Cowboys beat the Giants 40-0 in the Meadowlands.

Dallas is in need of a bounceback game after a tough loss to the Eagles.

The New York Giants signed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley to back up DeVito.

You can watch the Cowboys take on the Giants at 3:25 on FOX 4.