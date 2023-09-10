Cowboys open the season in New York against the Giants

The Dallas Cowboys open the 2023 season with a trip to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants.

The Cowboys and Giants are both looking to close the gap in the NFC East.

The Cowboys (12-5 last season) finished two games behind the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in the division, and the Giants (9-7-1 last season) were a distant third. All three made the playoffs, but the Eagles remain the team to catch.

While the Cowboys have won four straight against New York, and 11 of 12, Micah Parsons said this game isn't going to be a walkover.

"I think they put together a great offseason, just like we did," Parsons said. "They got great guys who they already had. Just a rivalry just makes it so much harder, such a better game and something you've really got to prepare for. Because they're going to come and give us their best shot. Each game last year came down to the wire, so it's not a game that we're just like, ‘Man, this is a game,' every game. This is like a Super Bowl."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

MORE: How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants - channel, stream, and more

Follow below for updates on the game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants Eagles. Mobile users click here.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Coverage on FOX 4