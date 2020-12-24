New Mexico Bowl held in Frisco kicks off the college bowl season here in North Texas

article

Some college football fans are spending the holidays in Frisco after watching the New Mexico Bowl game at Toyota Stadium Thursday afternoon.

The Houston Cougars faced off against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in a matchup some didn't think would happen due to the pandemic.

More than 20 Division 1 teams declined a bowl invitation, canceling more than 17 bowl games, and some bowls were relocated, like the New Mexico Bowl.

One fan, whose son is a kicker for Hawaii, said she didn't think twice about showing up for the game.

"No doubt whatsoever. I was going to go even if they had to wheel me into the stadium," Ursula Shipley said.

Hawaii beat Houston 28-14 in Thursday’s game.

Instead of a completely empty stadium, a limited crowd was allowed to cheer on their favorite team in-person.