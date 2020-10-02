Nearly 20 football games involving North Texas high schools canceled this week due to COVID-19
There are a number of high school football games involving North Texas schools that have been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests.
So far, there have been 17 games scheduled for this week that were canceled or postponed.
Smaller schools, 1A-4A, could start their season back in August, but 5A and 6A schools had to delay the start of their season, and some began playing games last week, while others have their first game set for this week.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Rowlett High School's next two games would be canceled because a player testes positive for the coronavirus.
See the full list of canceled games below:
- Frisco Memorial vs. Sunnyvale
- Prosper Rock Hill vs. Hallsville
- Keller Fossil Ridge vs. Ennis
- Fort Worth Christian vs. Dallas Christian
- Arlington Seguin vs. Fort Worth North Side
- North Dallas vs. Farmersville
- Celina vs. Boerne
- Lincoln vs. Molina
- Rowlett’s next two games (against Plano, Sachse)
- Arlington Martin vs. Hebron
- Lancaster vs. Skyline
- Plano Prestonwood Christian vs. Fort Worth All Saints
- Colleyville Heritage vs. Fort Worth Boswell
- Red Oak’s next two games (against Mansfield Timberview, Copperas Cove)
- Woodrow Wilson vs. Wilmer-Hutchins
- Ferris vs. Bridgeport
- Fort Worth Southwest vs. Hurst L.D. Bell