Nearly 20 football games involving North Texas high schools canceled this week due to COVID-19

article

There are a number of high school football games involving North Texas schools that have been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests.

So far, there have been 17 games scheduled for this week that were canceled or postponed.

Smaller schools, 1A-4A, could start their season back in August, but 5A and 6A schools had to delay the start of their season, and some began playing games last week, while others have their first game set for this week.

RELATED: High school football returns for 5A, 6A schools

Earlier this week, it was announced that Rowlett High School's next two games would be canceled because a player testes positive for the coronavirus.

RELATED: Rowlett High School cancels 2 football games due to COVID-19

Advertisement

See the full list of canceled games below: