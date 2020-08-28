High school football returns Friday for smaller schools

article

Some smaller schools in Texas will begin playing high school football this week.

The limited schedule for the start of the season includes a matchup between the Melissa Cardinals and the Celina Bobcats.

The Class 4A non-conference matchup features two of the stronger teams in North Texas.

Coaches from both teams admit a few months ago they didn’t know if there would be a season.

“There was doubt throughout the summer just all summer long. You’re just waiting for the UIL to come out and say we’re gonna kill it,” said Matt Nally, Melissa High School’s head football coach.

“To be able to have the chance now means so much. It means so much to the state of Texas. It’s part of our culture. It’s part of who we are in Texas,” added Bill Elliott, Celina High School’s coach.

Advertisement

Because so many of the Class 6A and 5A schools are starting the year online, the University Interscholastic League delayed the start of their seasons until the end of the month.