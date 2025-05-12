The Brief The Dallas Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery on Monday night. Video shows GM Nico Harrison celebrating the win with other front office executives. The NBA Draft will be Wednesday, June 25.



The Dallas Mavericks have the first overall pick in the draft and general manager Nico Harrison is pretty excited about it.

Harrison has been much maligned in Dallas since trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in February.

In a video posted to the Dallas Mavericks social media account, Harrison is seen jumping for joy after it is announced that the Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery.

Nico Harrison reacts to winning NBA Draft Lottery

What Happened:

The video shows several Dallas Mavericks executives sitting at a table watching the lottery.

When it is announced that the San Antonio Spurs were getting the second pick, the room exploded, knowing their 1.8 percent odds of landing the top pick had hit.

Harrison, wearing a light blue blazer in the video, pops up from his chair immediately and gives out high fives and hugs.

NBA Draft

What's next:

The Mavericks will pick first in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The top pick in the draft is believed to be Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg.

The draft will be held in Brooklyn on Wednesday, June 25.