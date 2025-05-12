Expand / Collapse search

Nico Harrison reacts to Dallas Mavericks getting first overall pick

Published  May 12, 2025 8:37pm CDT
Mavs win NBA Draft Lottery: Mike and Sam react

Mike Doocy and Sam Gannon react to the shocking news that the Dallas Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery and the rights to pick Cooper Flagg.

    • The Dallas Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery on Monday night.
    • Video shows GM Nico Harrison celebrating the win with other front office executives.
    • The NBA Draft will be Wednesday, June 25.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have the first overall pick in the draft and general manager Nico Harrison is pretty excited about it.

Harrison has been much maligned in Dallas since trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in February.

In a video posted to the Dallas Mavericks social media account, Harrison is seen jumping for joy after it is announced that the Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery.

Nico Harrison reacts to winning NBA Draft Lottery

What Happened:

The video shows several Dallas Mavericks executives sitting at a table watching the lottery.

When it is announced that the San Antonio Spurs were getting the second pick, the room exploded, knowing their 1.8 percent odds of landing the top pick had hit.

Harrison, wearing a light blue blazer in the video, pops up from his chair immediately and gives out high fives and hugs.

What's next:

The Mavericks will pick first in the 2025 NBA Draft. 

The top pick in the draft is believed to be Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg.

The draft will be held in Brooklyn on Wednesday, June 25.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Mavericks X account and the NBA.

