National Signing Day: 8 Duncanville High School athletes commit to colleges

The Brief Eight members of the Duncanville High School football team signed commitments for National Signing Day. Quarterback Keelon Russell is headed to Alabama. Other players are headed to the University of Oregon, SMU, Arizona State, Lamar University, Texas State, and UNT. The Panthers have won back-to-back state championships and hope to three-peat this season.



It’s National Signing Day, the day high school athletes across the country make big decisions about their college futures.

Eight Duncanville High School football players signed athletic aid agreements on Wednesday morning.

The Panthers won back-to-back state championships. So, it should come as no surprise that so many members of the team officially committed to playing at top colleges, such as the University of Oregon, SMU, and Arizona State.

Quarterback Keelon Russell committed to the University of Alabama.

"This signing day, it's just one more step further to being out on the campus out there in Tuscaloosa. So, no real emotions, for real. Just ready to get out there and play ball. But I will say, seeing all my brothers be successful and take on their dream, it’s just a blessing. And, I’m just ready to get this thing started," he said.

Tyren Polly, Sr. was at the school to watch his son sign with SMU. He called it a dream come true to see him play at the next level so close to home.

"It’s definitely a blessing. I overcame so many obstacles. So just to be here, I thank God and I thank these two people here with me. My whole family, we’re just going to go up from here," said Tyren Polley, Jr.

FOX 4 interviewed Polley and his family in 2018 while covering a story about Pop Warner's new concussion prevention program. A year later, the then 12-year-old suffered a serious concussion after colliding with another player during a middle school football game.

"It’s been a sacrifice but definitely worth it with him being able to attend college on a full scholarship," his mom, Kawana Polley, added.

Featured article

The Panthers are still in the playoffs this season and are hoping for a third straight championship.

"Really focused on we're still in the playoffs. Tying to keep that in perspective and keep them grounded because they're young people and there's a lot of distractions. So, just trying to make sure they understand that we still have work to do," said Duncanville head football coach Reginald Samples.

Duncanville also had athletes sign with Lamar University, Texas State, and the University of North Texas.