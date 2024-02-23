Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy jokes about MLB's new see-through pants

MLB's new uniforms have become the talk of Spring Training for all the wrong reasons.

The new gear, designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics, is supposed to help players stay cool during the summer months.

Major League Baseball Players Association deputy executive director Bruce Meyer confirmed on Thursday that the organization is relaying concerns from players to MLB about the new pants, which are somewhat see-through on white uniforms.

MLB officials say the new uniforms improve mobility by providing 25% more stretch and also will dry 28% faster. The lettering, sleeve emblems and numbering are less bulky in an attempt to make uniforms more breathable and comfortable.

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy had some fun with the topic on Friday morning.

As he met with reporters, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News asked the skipper about the new uniforms.

"I didn't notice that. You're looking pretty hard aren't you?" Bochy quipped.

The Rangers manager said he has heard of the controversy, but hasn't noticed anything in person.

"I know that they're looking at it, so we'll see what they end up doing," Bochy commented.

The Rangers opened Spring Training on Friday with a 5-4 win over the Royals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.