Former Cowboys head coach to be next head coach of Pittsburgh Steelers

article

The Brief Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has verbally agreed to become the next head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers made the announcement Saturday afternoon. McCarthy will replace Mike Tomlin, who stepped down as Steelers head coach in January.



Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is returning to the sidelines next season as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What we know:

The Steelers announced Saturday that they reached a verbal agreement with the 62-year-old McCarthy to become the franchise's next head coach.

McCarthy spent 2025 away from the sidelines after the Cowboys declined to renew his contract.

Related article

He will replace Mike Tomlin, who stepped down as the Steelers head coach on Jan. 13. Tomlin coached the Steelers for 19 seasons.

As Cowboys head coach

By the numbers:

In five seasons leading the Cowboys, McCarthy's record as the head coach was 49-35. The team won the NFC twice under him.

During his tenure, McCarthy's Cowboys have scored more points on offense and taken the ball away more times on defense than every single team except the Buffalo Bills.

Under McCarthy, the Cowboys posted a 1-3 record in the postseason.

McCarthy spent 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers where he led the team to six NFC North titles and a victory in Super Bowl XLV.

What we don't know:

The terms of McCarthy's deal with the Steelers have not been disclosed.