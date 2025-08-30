Micah Parsons to wear No. 1 jersey in Green Bay

The Brief Former Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons was introduced in Green Bay on Friday. He will wear the No. 1 jersey for the Packers instead of No. 11. Parsons' dad told FOX 4 that this is not the first his son has worn a green jersey. He was on the Packers team when he played PeeWee football.



Micah Parsons has a new team and a new number.

What we know:

Parsons arrived in Green Bay on Friday to meet with his new team.

He will wear the No. 1 jersey for the Packers instead of his old No. 11.

What they're saying:

Parsons said he’s excited and ready to get to work.

Since the trade on Thursday, he said it’s been a whirlwind.

Throughout his contract saga with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Parsons complained he was miserable being unable to practice.

He said it’s now time to prepare for the Packers season opener against the Lions.

"I haven’t not played football this long since I was in 7th grade, and I was overweight," he told reporters. It’s miserable when you like missing the thing that you love. Thanhk you to the fan base. Thank you to all the players that I’ve played with. Um. I’m going to miss my dog, Seven. You know, I wish things didn’t have to be like this, you know? But I’m happy for this opportunity. I’m happy to be here and I’m ready to win some games."

Dig deeper:

The moment is now full circle. Parsons’s dad shared a photo with FOX 4 showing his son in a green jersey when he played PeeWee football for the Harrisburg Packers.