Micah Parsons ‘ready to be an assassin’ for the Cowboys defense

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons wants to set the tone for a successful season Sunday in Cleveland.

In his first three years with Dallas, Parsons finished second and third in voting for Defensive Player of the Year.

So far, he’s collected more than 40 sacks in his career.

Parsons believes he’s building a football career that will make him into a dominant force.

"There's the killer, the hitman, and the assassin. You know, the killer is sloppy. He's gonna get caught. You know, he's not very good at what he does, but he's a killer. You know, he's roaming the streets. You got the hitman. The hitman might not get caught. But you know who did it. You know he's probably a little bit more clean. And the assassin, you probably don't even know he's there and you know he's done it. So, each time, you really want to develop him. And you know, at this fourth-year mark for me, I think I'm ready to be an assassin," he said.

Fans will hopefully see more of Parsons’ assassination plan when the Cowboys open the season on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.

Kickoff is set for just before 3:30 p.m. on FOX 4.