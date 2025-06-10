Micah Parsons expected to be at minicamp despite contract negotiations

article

The Brief All eyes are expected to be on Micah Parsons at the Dallas Cowboys minicamp this year because he's in the final year of his rookie contract. Parsons said he's hasn't missed camp in four years and is planning to be there. Trevon Digss is also expected to return in time for camp after a season-ending injury in 2024.



The Dallas Cowboys are kicking off minicamp on Tuesday after several days of voluntary organized team activities.

Micah Parsons at Minicamp

All eyes are expected to be on Micah Parsons this year.

The All-Pro pass rusher is in the final year of his rookie contract and did not show up for organized team activities or OTAs.

While the OTAs are voluntary, the three-day minicamp is not.

All players had their physicals on Monday, including Parsons.

Last week, he shared on social media that he was planning to attend.

Parsons said he hasn’t missed camp in four years and would be at The Star in Frisco this week, even though he doesn’t have a new contract.

Parsons and Schottenheimer

Parsons shared a glimpse of his relationship with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer during a prank call for a TikTok video where someone randomly calls their friends to wish them a good night.

However, the two briefly talked about the business side of things.

"Hey man, look. I know this is weird for everybody, man. But you’re handling everything the right way. This whole thing is gonna get worked out. And again, I’m thrilled to see where we take this thing. We’re building something special and you’re going to be a huge part of it, bro," Schottenheimer said.

"Hell ya, Schotty!" Parsons replied.

The video got more than a million views.

Love for Schotty

A lot of Dallas Cowboys fans in the comments section are saying Schotty is growing on them.

Others said they feel like the coach really cares about the team.

This is the first minicamp as a head coach for Schottenheimer.

Trevon Diggs Returns

Minicamp will also mark Trevon Diggs’ return following a season-ending knee injury in week 14 of the 2024 season.