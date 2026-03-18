Miami (OH) ends SMU’s season with three-point barrage in 89-79 First Four win

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The Brief Miami (OH) defeated SMU 89-79 in the NCAA Tournament First Four, led by a dominant performance from beyond the three-point arc. The Mustangs' season ended without an elusive tournament win as they struggled to defend the perimeter, despite high-scoring games from Jaden Toombs and Jaron Pierre Jr. The RedHawks advance to face Tennessee in the Round of 64 this Friday at 3:25 p.m.



SMU fell to Miami (OH) 86-79 on Wednesday night in a First Four match-up of the NCAA Tournament at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

The Mustangs’ season comes to an end as SMU remains without an NCAA Tournament victory since 1988, as they were unable to overcome the hot-shooting Miami RedHawks.

RedHawks' three-point shooting ends Mustangs' run

What we know:

SMU's senior guard B.J. Edwards was expected to return to the lineup for SMU after missing the last five games with an ankle injury. Just hours before the game, it was announced that Edwards would not play in the First Four match-up, but the team was optimistic about his availability if the Mustangs did advance.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - JANUARY 31: B.J. Edwards #0 of the Southern Methodist University Mustangs looks on during the game against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on January 31, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Expand

SMU seemed to struggle to keep pace with Miami (OH)’s perimeter shooting, as the RedHawks caught fire from three-point range and built on a 43-34 halftime lead.

Miami (OH) controlled the game with balanced scoring and efficient offense, earning its first NCAA Tournament victory since 1999.

The RedHawks finished the game knocking down 16 three-pointers on 39% shooting from beyond the arc, stretching SMU’s defense throughout the game. Junior guard Eian Elmer led the RedHawks with 23 points. Elmer, along with guard Brant Byers and center Luke Skaljac, shot lights out from behind the arc, totaling 13 of the RedHawks 16 three-pointers.

DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 18: Luke Skaljac #3 of the Miami (OH) RedHawks celebrates after making a shot during the second half against the SMU Mustangs in the First Four game of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 18, 2026 in Da Expand

Toombs leads SMU’s second-half rally

Dig deeper:

In the second half, the Mustangs gained momentum by being aggressive in the paint, using their size to gain a rebound advantage around the basket. Freshman center, Jaden Toombs, led both teams in rebounds and did not miss a basket for the Mustangs until about nine minutes left in regulation.

DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 18: Jaden Toombs #10 of the SMU Mustangs looks to pass against Antwone Woolfolk #13 of the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the first half in the First Four game of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 18, 202 Expand

Toombs finished the game leading the Mustangs with 20 points.

Despite the duo accounting for more than half of SMU's points, they were unable to match Miami (OH)’s offensive efficiency, totaling just a third of the three pointers as their opponent.

Miami (OH) advances to face Tennessee

What's next:

The win showcases just why the RedHawks had the fewest losses in the nation this season, with a 31-1 record.

Miami (OH) advances to face Tennessee in the Round of 64 on Friday, March 20 at 3:25 p.m.