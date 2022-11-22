Mexico fans in Dallas-Fort Worth cheer on El Tri in World Cup match Tuesday

Mexico kicks off its World Cup campaign on Tuesday in a Group C showdown against Poland.

For diehard fans of El Tri in North Texas it is a chance to get out of the house and celebrate their team.

"I remember going to Mexico every four years and the World Cup was always on. I kinda grew up watching it since I was 6 years old," said Ruben Robleto.

A number of bars and restaurants in the area are opening their doors for Mexico games.

Where to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Dallas-Fort Worth

Ojos Locos locations across the Metroplex and Texas Live! in Arlington are among the places holding watch parties for Tuesday's game.

"It's amazing, it brings people together. It brings the community together once every four years. It's a world event so it is super nice," said Vincent Chavez.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 18: Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico poses during the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 portrait session on November 18, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and teammate Andrés Guardado join exclusive company as some of the only players to ever play in five different World Cups.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 18: Andres Guardado of Mexico poses during the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 portrait session on November 18, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Portgual's Christiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi are also joining the club in this year's tournament.

Before Qatar, there were only four players who played in 5 World Cups: Italy's Gianluigi Buffon, Germany's Lothar Matthaus and Mexico's Antonio Carbajal and Rafa Márquez.

Mexico will face a stiff challenge for today's game in Poland.

Barcelona's goal scoring machine Robert Lewandowski leads the Polish squad, looking for his first ever goal in a World Cup game.

How to watch the World Cup in Dallas-Fort Worth

Mexico and Poland square off at 10 a.m., you can watch live on FOX 4 or stream it online.