McCarthy: Cowboys need to be more like the Rangers

Head coach Mike McCarthy said the Dallas Cowboys have got to fix their road struggles and maybe take some cues from the Texas Rangers if they want to go far in the postseason.

The Cowboys clinched a playoff spot but suffered an embarrassing road loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

This season, the Cowboys are perfect at AT&T Stadium, winning all seven games. On the road, they’re now 3-4.

During the Rangers’ World Series run, they won every postseason game on the road.

"Yeah, we gotta do what the Rangers do," McCarthy said. "I’ll just say this. This team has responded pretty much every step of the way. So, I do have great confidence that they will respond to this challenge."

McCarthy said the challenge is totally different going into Miami.

"Different style football team and this will be another great road challenge, so you’ve gotta play better this time of year," he said.

Sunday’s matchup against Miami begins at 3:25 on FOX 4.