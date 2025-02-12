Signs, shirts at Mavs games will no longer lead to automatic ejection: sources

The Brief A source tells FOX 4 shirts and signs similar to those that led to ejections Monday will not automatically lead to fans being thrown out. Fans were ejected Monday night for violating the NBA Code of Conduct. Two fans kicked out held up "Fire Nico" signs, another wore a shirt with owner Miriam Adelson with a clown nose.



The Dallas Mavericks took the floor on Wednesday night for the first time since multiple fans were ejected from the American Airlines Center for NBA Code of Conduct violations.

Sources within the team tell FOX 4 that signs and shirts similar to those that led to fan ejections on Monday will not be automatically thrown out in future games.

Mavs Revisit Fan Policy

Fans will not be thrown out of the stadium as long as they respect the safety of other fans & the building, a Mavs source tells FOX 4.

Signs that say things like "Fire Nico" can be confiscated and shirts that are deemed to be against the Code of Conduct will be asked to be covered up, but as long as you are respectful, you should not be ejected.

Signs larger than 11x17 are not allowed by the NBA.

Obscene or indecent messages on signs and clothing are also not allowed.

The NBA Code of Conduct will be posted on screens at concession stands throughout the AAC and on the backs of courtside seats.

What Happened Tonight:

On Wednesday, some fans didn't even make it through the door before they were stripped of their chance to send a message.

Andrew Fox showed up to the American Airlines Center wearing a brand-new $17 t-shirt displaying two words: "Fire Nico." However, he was only allowed to enter if he took off the shirt or wore something else.

"I should be entitled to my own opinion," he said.

Fox believes he should be allowed to wear his statement shirt, but he says staff told him he'd get it back.

"I can pick it up after the game," he said.

The backstory:

Mavericks fans have been furious with the team's ownership and management since the trade that sent superstar Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Multiple fans were thrown out of the Mavericks' game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

The team said the ejections were due to violations of the NBA's Code of Conduct.

The Code of Conduct bans signs with explicit language, profanity or a derogatory characterization of any person.

Two of the fans who were ejected held up "Fire Nico" signs, referring to Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison.

In another incident, the Mavs said a fan was wearing a t-shirt that broke the code of conduct. The shirt depicted Mavs owner Miriam Adelson as a clown.

The team said he and another man were "intoxicated, disruptive and uncooperative."

The two fans kicked out of the stadium in the incident deny being intoxicated.

Video does show the fans in a yelling match with Mavericks' minority owner Mark Cuban.

In a statement to FOX 4, Cuban expressed his displeasure that the fans were yelling while the Mavericks were shooting free throws late in a close game.

The Mavericks lost the game in overtime to the Kings.

After the game, head coach Jason Kidd did not hold his typical post-game news conference.

Dumont addresses low morale among Mavs staff

Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont sent an internal message to every Mavs employee on Saturday to address the low morale within the organization.

Dumont also thanked employees for their hard work, according to the source.