Mavs teammates, celebrities compete in Dirk Nowitzki's charity tennis event

By
Published 
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki brought together fellow athletes and celebrities to show off their tennis skills. And he couldn’t help but trade a little trash talk with a former Mavs teammate.

"Of all the challenges, he never agreed to one-on-one. So, I’m waiting," Luka Doncic taunted.

"Any day!" Nowitzki promised.

Doncic was among the stars on hand for Nowitzki’s fifth annual Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic at SMU.

The event benefits the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, which awards grants to organizations focusing on children’s health and education.

Also joining in the fun over the weekend were former tennis pro Andy Roddick and actor Ben Stiller.

"I’m not a professional athlete so it’s fun to be around all these professionals. I fell and hurt my wrist but since I’m 5’7 nothing happened," Stiller said. "I do have a torn rotator cuff but I’m not making any excuses."

It was another former Maverick, Steve Nash, who got the last word. The Brooklyn Nets coach and tennis pro Spenser Papa took the title.

Nowitzki’s event was back after a three-year pandemic break.