Mavs star Luka Doncic to play in third NBA All-Star Game

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will be the team’s only representative in this year’s NBA All-Star game again.

Doncic will not start, though. He is a reserve player for the Western Conference team.

After battling injuries and COVID-19 this season, he is basically on the third string.

But this is his third time in his four-year NBA career to make the team.

He is only the seventh player in league history to earn three All-Star spots before age 23. That includes Kobe Bryant, Lebron James and Shaquille O’Neal.

Only two Mavericks have made it to more All-Star games – Dirk Nowitzki played 14 times and Rolando Blackmon played four.

The NBA All-Star game is on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

