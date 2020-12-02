Mavs scheduled to play Lakers on Christmas night

article

For the first time in nine years, the Dallas Mavericks will reportedly play in the NBA’s primetime game on Christmas night.

According to ESPN, the Mavs play the defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers. The game will be on the west coast.

Dallas opened its training camp Tuesday and All-Star Luka Doncic said he hopes his third season will be a big one for him and the team.

"During this pandemic, all this stuff is going to be different this season. Some players might get corona, get sick, not be able to be with the team for 10 days. So I think this is going to be a big part which team is not going to have positive people and there's going to be a lot of time together. I think that's going to be the key,” he said.

The Mavericks’ preseason opens in Milwaukee a week from Saturday.

The regular season is supposed to start three days before Christmas but the schedule has not been published yet.