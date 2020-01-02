Mavs' Luka Doncic leads NBA All-Star voting

article

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has so far received the most votes for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

After the first round of voting, he leads all players with 1,073,957 votes. That’s 599 more than reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and more than 50,000 more than Lebron James.

Doncic has a firm, 300,000 vote lead over Houston Rockets guard James Harden in the Western Conference guard vote.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for game.

Voting ends on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20.

WESTERN CONFERENCE:

GUARDS-

1. Luka Doncic, Dallas, 1,073,957

2. James Harden, Houston, 749,080

3. Damian Lillard, Portland, 202,498

4. Stephen Curry, Golden State, 191,149

5. Russell Westbrook, Houston, 189,005

6. D'Angelo Russell, Golden State, 122,499

7. Donovan Mitchell, Utah, 108,349

8. Alex Caruso, L.A. Lakers, 92,233

9. Devin Booker, Phoenix, 91,817

10. Ja Morant, Memphis, 77,081

FORWARDS-

1. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers, 1,020,851

2. Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers, 955,246

3. Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers, 740,657

4. Paul George, L.A. Clippers, 280,894

5. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota, 173,129

6. Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas, 171,749

7. Nikola Jokic, Denver, 160,934

8. Carmelo Anthony, Portland, 142,292

9. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans, 118,188

10. Dwight Howard, L.A. Lakers, 69,785

EASTERN CONFERENCE:

GUARDS-

1. Trae Young, Atlanta, 443,412

2. Krie Irving, Brooklyn, 432,481

3. Kemba Walker, Boston, 432,031

4. Derrick Rose, Detroit, 233,669

5. Zach LaVine, Chicago, 174,991

6. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia, 159,065

7. Jaylen Brown, Boston, 156,537

8. Kyle Lowry, Toronto, 154,139

9. Bradley Beal, Washington, 149,640

10. Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn, 94,618

FORWARDS-

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, 1,073,358

2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia, 606,534

3. Pascal Siakam, Toronto, 544,302

4. Jimmy Butler, Miami, 431,483

5. Jayson Tatum, Boston, 364,137

6. Tacko Fall, Boston, 110,269

7. Bam Adebayo, Miami, 104,086

8. Gordon Hayward, Boston, 75,420

9. Andre Drummond, Detroit, 68,076

10. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana, 67,482