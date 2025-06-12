Mavs Coach Jason Kidd not allowed to interview with Knicks

The Brief The New York Knicks asked to talk to Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd about their open head coach position. The Mavs reportedly denied that request. Kidd has two years remaining on his contract in Dallas.



Dallas Mavericks have reportedly denied the New York Knicks permission to talk to Jason Kidd about their head coaching vacancy.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 18: Head Coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks reacts against the Memphis Grizzlies during the game of the Play-In Tournament at FedExForum on April 18, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

What we know:

The Knicks are searching for a new team leader and requested permission to speak with Kidd.

There was some speculation that the situation surrounding the Luka Doncic trade, where Kidd wasn’t even consulted by Mavs General Manager Nico Harrison, might prompt him to interview in New York.

But the Mavs rejected the request, according to reports.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, and Atlanta Hawks have also turned the Knicks down.

The backstory:

Kidd has two years left on his contract.

He has led the Mavs to two Western Conference Finals in his four seasons as head coach.

This year, the team didn’t even make it to the playoffs.