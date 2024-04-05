Dallas Stars call up top prospect Mavrik Bourque

article

The Dallas Stars have called up forward Mavrik Bourque, who leads the American Hockey League in points.

The 22-year-old was a first round draft pick by the Stars in the 2020 NHL Draft. He has 72 points in 66 games while playing with the Texas Stars this season.

Bourque will look to have a similar impact as other top prospect Logan Stankoven, who has had six goals and seven assists in 18 games since being called up.

The Stars are on an eight-game win streak, and looking to be the top team in the Western Conference heading into the playoffs, with a shot at winning the Presidents' Trophy.