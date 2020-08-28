Mavericks-Clippers playoff series to resume Sunday after protest postponements

article

The Dallas Mavericks will return to play on Sunday afternoon after the NBA playoffs were postponed for several days in reaction to a shooting of a Black man by police.

The must-win Game 6 will take place Sunday at 2:30 p.m. against the Los Angeles Clippers. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday night.

The Mavericks will be without Kristaps Porzingis, who suffered a meniscus tear in Game 1 against the Clippers, the team announced Friday. He will not play the rest of the series.

The league released the weekend schedule and essentially kept all the games that were postponed together with tripleheaders set for Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday's matchups were to have been played Wednesday, and Sunday's matchups were slated to occur Thursday. The NBA playoffs stopped for three days after the Milwaukee Bucks, in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin refused to take the floor for their game on Wednesday afternoon.

That set off a wave of activity, including talk that the season could end. Players, coaches and team owners met -- sometimes separately, some together -- in recent days before announcing plans to continue the season.

No date has been set for a potential Game 7 in the series.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

